“The band played their best concert ever.”

That was Mjr. David Leonard’s assessment of the 62 Grimsby Phantom Squadron band’s performance at Monday night’s fundraising concert at Mountain Ridge Community Centre.

The $1,000-plus raised will go to the Hansen family, in memory of Carolyn Hansen, who died earlier this month. She served as cadets’ Support Committee Chair.

“Money will go directly to the family to help pay for medical expenses not covered by OHIP, parking fees, etc,” said Mjr. Leonard.