Lincoln passes 6.95% 2017 budget increase

The Town of Lincoln’s 2017 budget was passed at Monday with a 6.95 per cent increase.

The budget includes:

• Beautification, parks and improvements to public amenities;

• Continual improvements in public realm spaces and future planning;

• Road maintenance and repairs;

• Improvements to emergency services vehicles and equipment;

• Long-term investment in water and wastewater infrastructure;

• Upgrades to recreational facilities, and;

• Quality service delivery.

The overall increase on the residential tax bill will be 3.22 per cent and includes portions for services of the Town, Niagara Region and school boards.

Based on a property assessment of $330,000, households will see increases of:

• $94.96 per year, or

• $7.91 per month, or

• $1.83 per week, or

• $0.26 per day

“In the development of this budget, the Town kept taxpayer affordability front and centre, while addressing council’s approved priorities, investing in hard and soft infrastructure, meeting legislative obligations, and absorbing inflationary pressures,” said Mayor Sandra Easton.

Lincoln CAO Mike Kirkopoulos said council planned for the future in assessing its needs.“Council demonstrated long-term vision in approving this year’s budget,” said Kirkopoulos.

“2017 is going to be a full, busy year with many capital and operational projects benefiting the community”.

For more information on the budget or the Town of Lincoln’s services, visit the Town of Lincoln website.