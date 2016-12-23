WineFest after parties always a great time

Niagara’s Twenty Valley will celebrate its 8th annual Winter WineFest Jan. 13-15.

The popular event showcases over 35 premium food and craft beverage producers from the region for an authentic winter experience.

When the village winds down, the party is just beginning and this year’s ‘Friday the 13th’ party will rock the Cave Spring Barrel Cellar, while Saturday’s ultimate #shakethecave Party will heat up the night with live music, hearty food and much more. Both parties kick-off at 9 p.m., tickets are limited and on sale now.

Festival hours are Friday, Jan. 13: 6-9 pm; Saturday, Jan. 14, Noon-10 pm, and; Sunday, Jan. 15, Noon-4 pm.

For ticket information, go to the Twenty Valley website.