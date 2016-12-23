Categorized | News

WineFest after parties always a great time

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

Niagara’s Twenty Valley will celebrate its 8th annual Winter WineFest Jan. 13-15.

The popular event showcases over 35 premium food and craft beverage producers from the region for an authentic winter experience.
When the village winds down, the party is just beginning and this year’s ‘Friday the 13th’ party will rock the Cave Spring Barrel Cellar, while Saturday’s ultimate #shakethecave Party will heat up the night with live music, hearty food and much more. Both parties kick-off at 9 p.m., tickets are limited and on sale now.

Festival hours are Friday, Jan. 13: 6-9 pm; Saturday, Jan. 14, Noon-10 pm, and; Sunday, Jan. 15, Noon-4 pm.

For ticket information, go to the Twenty Valley website.

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
2°
moderate rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 6m/s SW
1°
Sun
4°
Mon
-1°
Tue
-2°
Wed
3°
Thu

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sat
    24
    Dec
    2016

    Annual Christmas Eve Service

    7:30 pm 6432 Elcho Rd in Wellandport
  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Fri
    31
    Mar
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
For all Community Events, click here

ClubWest November/December

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 520
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
URGENT: RECE Site Supervisor - Early Childhood Educator Wanted
Child Care Advantage
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 24 Dec 2016

We are looking for a URGENT: RECE Site Supervisor - Early Childhood Educator Wanted in Hamilton. As a URGENT: RECE Site Supervisor - Early Childhood Educator Wanted for Child Care Advantage you will be in charge of...

Front of House - Harvey's - 5 Windward Dr (Swiss #1907)
HARVEY'S
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 24 Dec 2016

Garnishers and Cashiers. Our Associates work together helping each other succeed. Our teams are hands on and work together to deliver the Perfect Guest Experience to our guests ea...

Financial Services Representative- Full Time
Meridian
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 24 Dec 2016

Purpose of the Job. As a member of the branch sales team, the primary responsibilities for this position will be to understand the financial needs of our Members and provide the a...

neuvoo job search jobs

Follow Mike’s Tweets

Our Facebook Page

newsnow Best in the West 2016

Best in the West

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned, operated and printed.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock