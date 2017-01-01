Double-fatal collision on Woolverton

Two men were killed today (Dec. 30) just after noon in a three-vehicle accident on Woolverton Road in Grimsby.

Just after noon today (Dec. 30) Niagara Emergency Medical Services, Grimsby Fire Department and the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the collision at the intersection of Woolverton Road at Kemp Road.

Initial investigation revealed that a 44-year-old male resident of Grimsby was driving a 2015 Hyundai Veloster southbound on Woolverton Road when he collided with the side of a northbound 2003 GMC cargo van being driven by a 51-year-old Grimsby male.

The Hyundai then crossed the center line and collided head on with a northbound 2016 Dodge Caravan that was being driven by a 62-year-old male from Hamilton.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered fatal injuries in this collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an-out-of-region hospital where he succumb to his injuries. The driver of the GMC was uninjured in this collision.

The Ministry of Transportation attended the scene while the Department of Labor and the Ministry of the Environment were consulted by police.

This collision remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Any witnesses with information regarding this collision are asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, extension 4-5500.