NRP investigating Grimsby gas station robbery

Posted on 09 January 2017.

About 2:30 am Monday (Jan. 9) a lone male entered the Pioneer Gas Station, located at 62 Main St. E., in Grimsby brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the on duty employee.

The male obtained a quantity of Canadian currency and fled the gas station on foot.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service 8 District Uniform Patrol and members of the 8 District Detective Office are actively investigating this incident.

The male suspect is described as white, 18-25 years of age 5’11” to 6’2″ with an average build. The suspect was wearing a black balaclava covering his face, black pants, grey zip up jacket and black shoes with white soles.

In an effort to identify the male, investigators are releasing images of the suspect captured by surveillance
cameras.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the male in the attached photos is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 8 District at 905-688-4111 extension 5400. Please reference incident number 17-2301.

