Grimsby Planning considers 18-storey proposal

Grimsby may have its new Empire State Building equivalent if town council approves a staff-recommended 18-storey condominium proposed for the Winston Road area.

The proposal, which was unanimously approved by Grimsby Planning Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10) night, was a revised version of an initial plan to build two 16-storey condos on the old Planet Nite Club property adjacent to the Casablanca Inn.

The revised proposal boosts the easterly building to 18 storeys, while the westerly building would be reduced to 14 storeys.

As well, nine townhouses have been proposed on the north side of the building along Windward Drive.

The adjustments would grow the total number of units from 179 up to 189, while parking would go up six spots from 296 to 302 in total.

In December, council flipped a Planning Committee recommendation to reject a separate development proposal to have the other project go from a nine storey building up to 15 storeys, the highest currently planned in the area.

In recommending to the committee that the proposal be recommended to council for approval, staff noted in their report, “Staff is satisfied that substantial evidence has been presented which justifies the proposed increase in height on the subject lands. The proposed amendment represents good planning.”

“…Planning staff is satisfied that the proposed development will assist in achieving the density target of the Major Intensification Area and satisfies the objective of achieving higher density, transit supportive and mixed use development/redevelopment in a location where it is intended.”

The decision of the committee will go to full council next Monday, Jan. 16.

