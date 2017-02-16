“Water, Land, Wings and a Cliff” talk planned

“Water, Land, Wings and a Cliff: A Look at Birds Along the Niagara Escarpment” – a special presentation by the Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch – will be a fundraiser for FORT in Grimsby.

Thursday March 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at Station 1 Coffeehouse, area naturalist Bruce Mackenzie will be illustrating birds and their lives along the length of the Niagara Escarpment. Minimum $2 admission fee. All proceeds go to FORT.

For information: kintail52@gmail.com.

**********

Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch announced its two $500 scholarhip winners last month.

Included in the presentation were: (L to R) John Stevens of NPH; Norm Beal, president of Peninsula Ridge Estate Winery; Zakhar Husak, Eric Geenen, Mrs. Geenen, Bruce Mackenzie of NPH, and; Glenn Barnett of NPH. Photo by Mark Zelinski