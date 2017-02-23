Categorized | FP, News

Grimsby vet set to retire

After serving “patients for 39 years, nearly 28 of those in Grimsby, Dr. Bill Davis is set to retire at the end of the month.

“I didn’t want a cake and all that. I told everyone about a year ago and I said my ‘goodbyes’ over that span,” said Dr. Davis, an avid bird watcher and hiker.

“I’ve been very lucky. This is a wonderful town. It has been a pleasure to serve everyone.”

When a career spans that length of time, there is bound to be significant changes in the landscape and Dr. Davis has noticed some.

“We used to see a lot of dogs that had been hit by cars from being out running around, or cats out cruising. We don’t see much of that anymore. People tend to keep their pets indoors much more now,” said Dr. Davis, who came to Grimsby Animal Hospital in 1989 to work with Dr. Bill Hughes.

In his soon-to-be spare time, he plans to travel to visit family and expand his bird watching, hiking and photography hobbies.

**********

Dr. Bill Davis with his wife, Daphne, and their Springer Spaniel, Logan.

