Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition March 30 2017

Posted on 31 March 2017. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
7°
overcast clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 10m/s W
H 7 • L 3
10°
Wed
10°
Thu
3°
Fri
7°
Sat
11°
Sun

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Thu
    02
    Feb
    2017
    Thu
    06
    Apr
    2017

    Thursday At Ten - Winter/Spring 2017

    10:00 am18 Livingston Ave, Grimsby
  • Sun
    19
    Mar
    2017
    Sun
    23
    Apr
    2017

    All-U-Can-Eat Breakfast Fuffet

    9 AM - 1 PMLincoln Center at 4351 Central Ave. Beamsville, ON
  • Mon
    03
    Apr
    2017
    Mon
    01
    May
    2017

    Junior Book Club

    4 - 5 PMSmithville Branch of West Lincoln Public Library
For all Community Events, click here

ClubWest Website

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 173
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Environmental Services Manager
Marquise Group
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 04 Apr 2017

Imagine working in a place that brings out the best in you and helps others feel right at home. We provide an environment that balances independence with support. We customize our...

General Labour
Randstad
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 04 Apr 2017

Are you in the Stoney Creek area looking to get your foot in the door with one of Hamiton's evolving companies. Does it need to be on a bus route. No problem. Want to start right a...

Webmaster
Andrew Peller Limited
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 04 Apr 2017

We are seeking a technical and detail oriented webmaster to take ownership of our various branded websites ensuring the e commerce and non transactional content is regularly updat...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock