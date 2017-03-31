Wineries ready to Get Fresh with food/wine

One of the most entertaining Rites of Spring is ready to roll: Get Fresh in the Valley.

This year Twenty Valley Tourism Association event will showcase wine and food pairings from 23 West Niagara wineries.

“We’re tracking for another great year,” said TVTA’s executive director Kris Smith.

“We had larger turnouts year over year from the start and it looks like this one will top the others again.”

Passport buyers can tour the wineries April 8-9, 22-23 and/or 29-30 sampling offerings. Weekend or Sunday only passports are $44.25, plus HST.

Check twentyvalley.ca for full details.

**********

Sue Ann Staff of Sue Ann Staff Winery has just the right taco recipe to pair with her 2015 Baco Noir as part of next week’s launch of Twenty Valley Tourism’s Get Fresh event.

Williscraft – Photo