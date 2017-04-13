Categorized | News

Request drew unexpected response

Posted on 13 April 2017. Tags: , , ,

By Mike Williscraft
NewsNow

A token contribution request for a program supporting an estimated 600 migrant workers in Niagara West not only fell on deaf ears at Grimsby’s Finance and Administration meeting Monday, but it generated a labour law lecture, said Michael Hahn.

Hahn was at the meeting seeking $1,000 – matching that of Town of Lincoln – for the Migrant Farm Workers Program, run through St. Alban’s Church in Beamsville.

All members of the committee spoke against the request, with Ald. Steve Berry noting the town has had a long-standing policy which does not allow for donations and Ald. John Dunstall repeatedly telling Hahn advocacy for labour law issues is what was really needed.

“Wow! I expected no support from the Town of Grimsby because of a long-standing policy to deny financial support to any charitable undertaking. My objective was simply to inform the committee of our program and invite participation of any kind,” said Hahn after the meeting.

“What I didn’t expect is a lecture that this matter is none of the Town’s concern, but we are doing it all wrong.”

During the presentation, Hahn noted migrant workers generally earn $11 per hour working 10-12 hour days.

He noted that among the workers is a former lawyer from Aleppo, who was more than happy to receive a bike to be able to get around.

He said a $200 contribution would pay for bussing to allow the workers to get to a Sunday dinner at the church and $500 would help pay for a meal.

In a season, a worker could send as much as $10,000 home for their family to live on, about one year’s expenses.

On the issue of pay not keeping up with minimum wage and the length of work days, Duntall said that was a more pressing issue than a donation.

“What these people need is someone to step up,” he said repeatedly.

“If they are not being treated as well as us here, someone should step in and do something. Somebody needs to advocate so some of this does not continue.”

Ald. Dave Kadwell noted he believes municipal funds should support those who are permanent residents of the town.

Ald. Carolyn Mullins, who chairs the committee said, “A lot of citizens may want to support you, but for the municipality, we don’t have the funds.”

At the meeting, Hahn noted that it seemed appropriate for a municipal government to “take care of its economic engine. It’s just good business.”

After the meeting, Hahn said he thought the committee’s focus was misguided.

“I was more than surprised to be told we should instead be lobbying other governments to force farm employers to improve conditions for migrant workers. At the same time we should be asking the farm employers to support our program. Really? I left wondering who had smoked what prior to the meeting.”

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
16°
few clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 7m/s SW
H 16 • L 16
13°
Mon
12°
Tue
12°
Wed
7°
Thu
16°
Fri

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Sun
    19
    Mar
    2017
    Sun
    23
    Apr
    2017

    All-U-Can-Eat Breakfast Fuffet

    9 AM - 1 PMLincoln Center at 4351 Central Ave. Beamsville, ON
  • Mon
    03
    Apr
    2017
    Mon
    01
    May
    2017

    Junior Book Club

    4 - 5 PMSmithville Branch of West Lincoln Public Library
  • Tue
    18
    Apr
    2017

    Grimsby Men’s PROBUS Club

    9:30 amPeach King Auditorium
For all Community Events, click here

ClubWest Website

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 279
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Skilled Labourer
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 15 Apr 2017

BOXX Modular rents, leases, and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings including mobile offices, office complexes, classrooms, medical centers, banks, blast resistant bui...

Registered Nurse- Nights
REVERA INC
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 15 Apr 2017

REVERA INC. Registered Nurse. Nights. Canada Ontario Grimsby. Job. 1505976 1505978. Job Description. Job Description. Division. Long Term Care. Site. Kilean Lodge. Employment Type...

PART TIME FASHION SALES SPECIALIST - EASTGATE SQUARE
Le Chateau Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 15 Apr 2017

Job Description. Join our dynamic team as a Style Specialist. As a LE CHÂTEAU Style Specialist you play a valuable and exciting role in our fast paced store, where you have endles...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock