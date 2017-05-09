Categorized | Breaking News

Police arrests three men for Vineland robbery

Posted on 09 May 2017.

Three men have been apprehended after Hopkins IDA in Vineland was robbed Monday afternoon.

  At about 2:30 pm the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) received a 911 call that the King Street pharmacy was being robbed.  Uniform officers from the 8 District Grimsby responded.

  Officers received information that three male suspects were armed (1 with a firearm, 1 with an axe), and had fled the scene with narcotics.   The suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2007 Toyota Yaris.  Uniform officers spotted the stolen car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.  The stolen Toyota refused to stop and lead officers in a pursuit.  Officers deployed a stop stick which deflated two of the Toyota’s tires. 

   The suspects trying to evade the pursuing officers drove into a field and then fled on foot in the area of Twenty Mile Road and Mountain Road.

   The responding officers were able to locate and arrest all three males.  The weapons and the stolen narcotics were all recovered.

  All three males are being held pending a bail hearing at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse on May 9, 2017 in St. Catharines.

  This matter remains under investigation by detective from the 8 District Grimsby Criminal Investigations Branch.  Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 9214. 

Our Facebook Page

