Categorized | Past editions

newnow Niagara e-edition May 11 2017

Posted on 13 May 2017. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
19°
few clouds
humidity: 42%
wind: 3m/s W
H 19 • L 7
17°
Tue
24°
Wed
23°
Thu
23°
Fri
17°
Sat

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Mon
    15
    May
    2017

    Grimsby Toastmasters

    7 - 8:45 PMGrimsby Secondary School, 5 Boulton Ave. Grimsby
  • Thu
    18
    May
    2017

    Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers

    1:30 pmMountainview Church 290 Main St. E. Grimsby
  • Sat
    20
    May
    2017

    Plant and Yard Sale

    9AM - 12 PMChrist Our Saviour Lutheran Church ,448 Main St. W. Grimsby
For all Community Events, click here

ClubWest Website

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 229
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Manufacturing Sales Assistant
Garrtech Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 15 May 2017

Position Description. Manufacturing Sales Assistant. Garrtech was founded in 1991 to design and manufacture blow molds for the plastics packaging markets. Today we are leaders in ...

Financial Advisor
RBC
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 15 May 2017

. What is the opportunity. As an RBC Financial Advisor, you attract, nurture, and grow relationships with our high value personal and small business clients by adding value in the ...

Industrial Laundry Helper – General Labour – Stoney Creek
Maingate Personnel Services Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 15 May 2017

We are currently seeking a general labour to work day shift for our client in Stoney Creek. This position is a full time contract with the possibility for long term. Job Descripti...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock