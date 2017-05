Niagara Regional Police will be setting up shop at Hilary Bald Park in Beamsville tomorrow (Tuesday) as part of Police Week outreach.

There will be displays and a demonstration with officers on hand to meet and inform area residents from 4-7 p.m.

Parking for the Garden Gate Terrace park can be found at Cameron Avenue.

As well, a bike rodeo will be hosted by Const. Dave Thiessen at Twenty Valley Public School in Vineland on Thursday, May 18, from noon-4 p.m.