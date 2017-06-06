Support appreciated

Volunteers with Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit (GAMRU) received a $6,000 donation last month from the Grimsby Firefighters Association, half the proceeds from the GFA’s boot drive.GAMRU unit leader Bob Gordon accepts the check from firefighter Darryl Hersics. Other GAMRU members on hand were (L to R) Steve Vardy, Mat Tulk, Steve Ingram and J.F. Lamarche. “As an emergency service that depends on the goodwill of the communities we serve to fund our operations, the Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit is grateful for every donation we get. But when we have the support of our friends at Grimsby’s respected Firefighters Association, it is a very special honour for our members,” said Gordon.

