Categorized | FP, FP Photos

Support appreciated

Posted on 06 June 2017. Tags: , , ,

Volunteers with Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit (GAMRU) received a $6,000 donation last month from the Grimsby Firefighters Association, half the proceeds from the GFA’s boot drive.GAMRU unit leader Bob Gordon accepts the check from firefighter Darryl Hersics. Other GAMRU members on hand were (L to R) Steve Vardy, Mat Tulk, Steve Ingram and J.F. Lamarche. “As an emergency service that depends on the goodwill of the communities we serve to fund our operations, the Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit is grateful for every donation we get. But when we have the support of our friends at Grimsby’s respected Firefighters Association, it is a very special honour for our members,” said Gordon.

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
22°
overcast clouds
humidity: 60%
wind: 6m/s NE
H 22 • L 18
20°
Wed
23°
Thu
23°
Fri
24°
Sat
24°
Sun

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Thu
    01
    Jun
    2017
    Fri
    30
    Jun
    2017

    West Lincoln Community Care

    135 Griffin Street, Smithville
  • Thu
    01
    Jun
    2017
    Fri
    30
    Jun
    2017

    WEST LINCOLN COMMUNITY CARE - SILENT AUCTIONS

  • Thu
    01
    Jun
    2017
    Fri
    30
    Jun
    2017

    Smithville Legion Br. 393 June Events

    172 St. Catharines St., Smithville
For all Community Events, click here

ClubWest Website

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 241
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Financial Services Representative - Part Time
Meridian
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 13 Jun 2017

Purpose of the Job. As a member of the branch sales team, the primary responsibilities for this position will be to understand the financial needs of our Members and provide the a...

Sales Representative
United Rentals
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 13 Jun 2017

United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, is offering an exciting opportunity for a Sales Representative ready to grow their career with the leader in the ...

Service Technician IV - Pump
United Rentals
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 13 Jun 2017

United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, is offering an excellent opportunity for a Service Technician II (Mechanic)who is ready to grow their career with...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock