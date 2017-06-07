Best in The West time again

The very popular Best in The West business awards program returns for 2017 this week.

NewsNow readers can peruse a host of categories to vote for their favourites in Niagara West.

“This is a great opportunity to give a pat on the back to a person or business who have done a great job – and we have many who fit that bill,” said NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.

Readers can acomplete their ballots and bring them into NewsNow’s 49 Main St. W., Grimsby office any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or drop them through the mailslot in the front door.

Also important to note is the Customer Service Award, which is a special part of the program.

“It can be very tough for our local retailers and service providers to compete with big box stores and large corporate entities. Customer service and convenience is what sets our Niagara West businesses apart and keep loyal customers coming back. That is why I think it is very important to support the efforts of those who reflect well on their employer and the community,” said Williscraft.

Submissions of 200 words or less can be dropped into the office or emailed to:

mike@wn3.ca

All nomination forms and customer service award submissions must be received by Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m. in the NewsNow office. The winner of the customer service award will recieve a $100 gift certificate, sponsored by August Restaurant.

Check each edition of NewsNow up to June 22 for a full-page version of the nomination form.