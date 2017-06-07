Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition June 8 2017

Posted on 07 June 2017. Tags: ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
25°
broken clouds
humidity: 44%
wind: 4m/s W
H 25 • L 16
25°
Sat
26°
Sun
25°
Mon
26°
Tue
18°
Wed

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Tue
    23
    May
    2017
    Fri
    09
    Jun
    2017

    “EVERY PLATE FULL” NATIONAL FOOD DRIVE

    10 AM - 5 PM WLCC Furniture Store on Industrial Park Rd in Smithville
  • Thu
    01
    Jun
    2017
    Fri
    30
    Jun
    2017

    West Lincoln Community Care

    135 Griffin Street, Smithville
  • Thu
    01
    Jun
    2017
    Fri
    30
    Jun
    2017

    WEST LINCOLN COMMUNITY CARE - SILENT AUCTIONS

For all Community Events, click here

ClubWest Website

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 314
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Operations Admin I
FedEx Ground
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 09 Jun 2017

Auto req ID. 161102BR. Position Title. Operations Admin I. Position Type. Part Time. Employee Type. Nonexempt. Job Summary. Responsible for performing the clerical and administrati...

Assistant Manager
Eastgate Square
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 09 Jun 2017

Eclipse Stores Inc. is a woman's clothing retailer with over 70 stores across Canada. If you love fashion and working with people, a career in retail might be the right fit for yo...

Financial Planner
RBC
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 09 Jun 2017

. What is the opportunity. As an RBC Financial Planner, you have the opportunity to manage and grow a portfolio of mass affluent clients within the Stoney Creek Market. You provide...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock