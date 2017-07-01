Grimsby ready to roll with Canada Day excitement

Downtown Grimsby will be a happening scene Saturday as Canada Day activities are rolled out in multiple locations.

Grimsby Museum will be the hub for much of the day’s event – spanning from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with a ceremony at noon.

Fun School of Music will provide the music for the day, with Grimsby Lions Club handling barbecuing duties.

Birthday cupcakes, a best-decorated hat and photo contests will be part of the mix.

The museum will have bouncy castles, a duck pond, cotton candy, face painting, bubble pond and more.

In addition to the museum grounds, revellers can also make their way over to Nelles Manor Museum for a tour, or drop by the Grimsby Public Art Gallery or library.

All will have special activities on the go throughout the day.

Be sure to get your #Canada150 passport along the way.

The back page will be your ballot in a draw for a Canadian Shield Rose bush (developed and donated by Vineland Research) or, for kids, a treasure box.

Organizers are still looking for some volunteers to help execute the events of the day.

If interested in volunteering for the preparation and/or July 1st events, or for more information contact:

Grimsby150@gmail.com