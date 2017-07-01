Lincoln spreads Canada Day party over two-day period

While Charles Daley Park will host the major Canada Day celebrations in Lincoln, town hall will host the official start to the weekend Friday afternoon.

“The Dream Catchers – A musical that dares you to dream” will launch the weekend’s festivities with a performance at 5 p.m.

Take hip hop, spoken word and folk. Blend it with contemporary and Indigenous dance, choose 26 of the most diverse and exciting young actors from across the country and experience The Dream Catchers. The show is a vibrant music and dance-filled spectacle that explores the dreams of young Canadians.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the Fleming Centre. Admission is free. Bring your own lawn chairs.

At Charles Daley Park, the admission fee is waived this year, so the 1-10 p.m. event is free to all.

Beamsville Music Studio gets the stage performers off and running right at 1 p.m., with opening ceremonies set for 3 p.m. Don’t miss out on the Canada birthday cake prepared by Beamsville Bakery.

Activities include: rock climbing wall, face painting, Mad Science, balloon animals, fire truck displays and more. Beamsville Lions will have their food truck on hand and a food court will be set up on the grounds.

Stage entertainment will include: Jasmine T at 3:30 p.m.; Sandy Vine and the Midnights at 5 p.m.; Off The Record at 6:15 p.m., and; Jonesy will close the show at 8 p.m.

The Garden City Display Fireworks is set for 10 p.m.