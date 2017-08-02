Categorized | News

Downtown Grimsby suffers fire hangover

Posted on 02 August 2017. Tags: , , ,

On-street parking open regularly

Anyone who is a regular visitor to downtown Grimsby will know the great feeling achieved when you find a parking spot right in front of the shop you are about to visit.

Regulars will have noticed a difference in recent weeks as on-street parking is much easier these days.

Bryan Macaulay, one of Main Street’s longest serving merchants setting up shop with his Village Studio in 1993, has seen downtown at its best and worst over the years.

“You just have to look out at the street at any time of day, every day. It is not uncommon right now to see 10 or more spots open for some length of time,” said Macaulay.

“That is the first indicator. I am sure the Farmers Market getting pushed down the street will have impacted some more than others, but this goes far beyond that. This is a daily issue.”

The issue Macaulay speaks of is the partial Main Street road closure which has been in place since the July 6 fire, which claimed four businesses and an apartment on its way to causing $2 million-plus in damages.

Mary Jo Clements is at the opposite end of the retailer scale with her practically “new born” store The Happy Baby, which opened in December 2015.

Clements, too, has felt similar foot traffic reductions.

“While the loss of the market and festivals certainly has a significant role, I agree that it’s definitely the overall loss of traffic downtown due to the road closer and perceived inconvenience of coming downtown that’s hitting us the hardest,” said Clements.

“Traffic is down everyday not just market days, and that has a direct impact on sales as I can’t sell to people who aren’t here. Small businesses can be made or broken on very small numbers and even a few hundred dollars difference a day can mean the difference between making rent or not.”

An example of the impacts felt in recent weeks is Melissa Gilruth-Zammit’s From Creation & Beyond shop.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the closing of our store. Effective Aug. 29 we will be closing our retail operations located at 43 Main St. East in Grimsby,” wrote Gilruth-Zammit.

“A decline in sales and the loss of foot traffic in the downtown core has made it impossible to keep our store running.”

At this point, there is no end in site for the closure of Main between Ontario and Elm. Only west bound traffic through the light is permitted, which vehicles heading east on Main have to detour north on Ontario Street.

Grimsby Fire Chief Mike Cain and town manager Derik Brandt have yet to hear from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office on cause or Niagara Region regarding the eventual re-opening of Main Street.

The tender for the demo closed last week, so it is expected to be awarded any day, but a permit still has to be applied for, noted Brandt.

“The fence that is set up delineates the fallout area in case the façade of either building tumbles. Once what is left of the buildings come down that won’t be necessary any more and can be removed,” wrote Brandt in an email on Tuesday.

“Once construction starts, that becomes a different scenario. I have seen permission sought to occupy the sidewalk during construction. I’m not sure if that will happen here, but it is often necessary. At this point I can’t see any need for the road closure during construction.

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
18°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 2m/s SSW
H 18 • L 18
23°
Fri
19°
Sat
20°
Sun
20°
Mon
21°
Tue

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Thu
    13
    Jul
    2017
    Fri
    18
    Aug
    2017

     Fun Fridays

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
  • Thu
    13
    Jul
    2017
    Sun
    20
    Aug
    2017

    Speaker Series

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
  • Tue
    18
    Jul
    2017
    Tue
    29
    Aug
    2017

    Yoga at Sunset

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
For all Community Events, click here

July/August ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 460
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Financial Planner
Royal Bank of Canada
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 03 Aug 2017

What is the opportunity. As an RBC Financial Planner, you have the opportunity to manage and grow a portfolio of mass affluent clients within the Stoney Creek Market. You provide ...

Sales and Customer Service Representative
Discount Car and Truck Rentals
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 03 Aug 2017

Job Description. It's Your Career. Drive It. Are you looking for an exciting career in a fast paced and dynamic work environment. Join a company with a passion for innovation and ...

Pharmacy Assistant
RPI Consulting Group Inc.
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 03 Aug 2017

How would you like to get you foot in the door for a life changing role at a pharmacy that services a hospital, the public and a LTC facility. With a strctly community servicing ph...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock