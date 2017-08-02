Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition August 3 2017

Posted on 02 August 2017. Tags: , , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
18°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 2m/s SSW
H 18 • L 18
23°
Fri
19°
Sat
20°
Sun
20°
Mon
21°
Tue

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Thu
    13
    Jul
    2017
    Fri
    18
    Aug
    2017

     Fun Fridays

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
  • Thu
    13
    Jul
    2017
    Sun
    20
    Aug
    2017

    Speaker Series

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
  • Tue
    18
    Jul
    2017
    Tue
    29
    Aug
    2017

    Yoga at Sunset

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
For all Community Events, click here

July/August ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 460
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Pharmacy Technician Needed in Toronto
RPI Consulting Group Inc.
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 03 Aug 2017

Pharmacy Technicians Needed. Are you looking for work in Grimsby. We are looking for pharmacy technicians with experience with Kroll for the next four weeks in Toronto. Your Role....

Nanny Wanted - Nanny job to help out a family whose mom is undergoing treatment for Lyme disease
CanadianNanny
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 03 Aug 2017

Our family is searching for a nanny who speaks French to care for our 2 little boys while I get treatment for Lyme disease in Florida. It is breaking my heart to be away from them,...

Sales and Customer Service Representative
Discount Car and Truck Rentals
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 03 Aug 2017

Job Description. It's Your Career. Drive It. Are you looking for an exciting career in a fast paced and dynamic work environment. Join a company with a passion for innovation and ...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock