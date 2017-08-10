Massive truck influx sets off town alarm

A huge spurt of dump truck traffic on Mountain Street has escalated concerns of residents and Town of Grimsby officials alike. In numerous calls, emails and visits to NewsNow in the last 10 days residents have voiced their ongoing – if not growing – concerns about truck traffic through downtown. Starting Monday, July 31 a steady stream of visitors and callers were up in arms about the sudden jump in truck traffic. Mountain Street resident Edna Hunt counted 82 trucks just from 8-9 a.m. that day – 49 down, 33 up the hill. Another resident followed the parade of trucks up the mountain and noted the vast majority made their way to 42 Kemp Road. Town manager Derik Brandt said he has not been notified of any land use change and he drove up there himself on Tuesday. “We do not have a specific fill by-law but we do have By-Law 88-5 which includes some regulation around fill,” said Brandt. He noted that staff is reviewing the matter and provincial bodies as well as Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority have been contacted

