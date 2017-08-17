Mike’s rant: Bring back the three-year terms

There has been such focus with Grimsby’s administration to make Grimsby great again, significant issues have been left by the wayside in the wake of huge cost overruns and lack of attention.

With the mish-mash adjacent (see page 14 in our August 17 online edition), there was no need to edit or change a word. You see the level of interest in representing the people of the community laid right out for you. People are super cheesed off with the truck traffic issue, magnified in this case with unknown fill being dumped en masse at a Kemp Road West location.

No bylaw is being infringed upon, says the mayor. Uh, hello, exactly the issue. General disdain and malaise, par for the course. I am sure Kurt Whitnell, who nearly had his car crushed by a dump truck last Friday on Mountain Street is impressed, as I am sure are others.

M.W.