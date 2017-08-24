newsnow Niagara e-edition August 24 2017

Posted on 24 August 2017.
My daughter is 7 years old. She is very well behaved and polite. We had our first nanny over the summer and she was great. I am looking for someone to work with us every second wee...
We are currently looking for a professional, friendly and energetic part time nanny to look after our 2 1 2 year old daughter and 8 month son out of our lovely home in Stoney Creek...
About Us. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Through o...