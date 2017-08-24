Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition August 24 2017

Posted on 24 August 2017. Tags: , , , , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
19°
overcast clouds
humidity: 82%
wind: 4m/s NE
H 18 • L 16
21°
Tue
24°
Wed
20°
Thu
17°
Fri
19°
Sat

Upcoming Community Events

  • Tue
    18
    Jul
    2017
    Tue
    29
    Aug
    2017

    Yoga at Sunset

    Beamsville Library, 4996 Beam Street, Beamsville
  • Tue
    01
    Aug
    2017
    Thu
    31
    Aug
    2017

    West Lincoln Community Care – Summer Sizzler Sale

    135 Griffin Street, Smithville
  • Tue
    01
    Aug
    2017
    Fri
    01
    Sep
    2017

    West Lincoln Community Care - Silent Auctions

  • Thu
    31
    Aug
    2017

    SMITHVILLE LEGION BR. 393 August 2017 events

    Smithville Legion Br. 393
For all Community Events, click here

July/August ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 370
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Nanny Wanted - Part-time nanny needed starting Sept.
CanadianNanny.ca
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Aug 2017

My daughter is 7 years old. She is very well behaved and polite. We had our first nanny over the summer and she was great. I am looking for someone to work with us every second wee...

Nanny Wanted - Live out Nanny Needed!
CanadianNanny.ca
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Aug 2017

We are currently looking for a professional, friendly and energetic part time nanny to look after our 2 1 2 year old daughter and 8 month son out of our lovely home in Stoney Creek...

Sr Finance Manager - Manufacturing Operations
General Electric Company
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Aug 2017

About Us. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Through o...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock