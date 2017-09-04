Categorized | News

Biodigester fumes have neighbours running for their homes and a/c

Posted on 04 September 2017. Tags: , , ,

In the words of classic rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Ooh, that smell! Can you smell that smell?”

Depending on wind direction and time of day, Tony Ferrara says his family cannot remain outdoors – whether it be to work in their yard or spend time around the pool at their Thirty Road home – due to overpowering odours originating at the Sobie Road biodigester plant.

The odour problem started in the fall of 2016 when grape pomous was first shipped to the site. The pomous was to be one of the input materials.

Of late, the odour problems have increased dramatically in strength and frequency.

“You can’t be outside. It just hits you like a wall. Since the start of July at least 10 times it has been simply gross. My kids came in the house because they were going to puke,” said Ferrara.

Ferrara noted his neighbour on Thirty Road who lives just north of Sobie Road sold his property and moved.

“He couldn’t take it. He had to get out of here. He listed that property for $750,000 and he got right about $500,000,” said Ferrara, noting he is worried about his property value, too.

“My wife wants to move. My house is much bigger than his. If he dropped $200,000-plus I would lose $300,000 or $400,000. I don’t even want to think about it.

He said he called Ald. Dave Kadwell. Kadwell’s inquiry netted a response from Grimsby Energy chair Shafee Bacchus.

“We are complying with ministry of the environment’s requirements and to my knowledge we have not been sanctioned in any way for noncompliance. There are of course other operations within the vicinity that emit odour so it would be difficult to say that the odour is emanating for our site,” wrote Bacchus in an email.

Kadwell said Tuesday there is no doubt the smell is coming from the biodigester plant.

“The report we had done notes there is seven different areas there that create smell. It also says the feedstock is supposed to be covered,” noted Kadwell.

“It totally stinks up there, horrible.”

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
11°
light rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 1m/s WNW
H 11 • L 11
15°
Thu
15°
Fri
15°
Sat
18°
Sun
19°
Mon

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    01
    Sep
    2017
    Sat
    30
    Sep
    2017

    Smithville Legion Br. 393 – SEP. 2017 Events

    Smithville Legion Br. 393
  • Wed
    06
    Sep
    2017

    Prime Time: 55+

    11:30 AM-1:30 PMSt. Anns Community Church, 5425 Reg. Road 69 St. Anns
  • Wed
    06
    Sep
    2017

    Book Club for Adults

    3 - 4 PMSmithville Branch of West Lincoln Public Library
  • Thu
    07
    Sep
    2017

    Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers Drop In Program

    1:30 - 3 PMMountainvew Church 290 Main St. E. Grimsby
For all Community Events, click here

July/August ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 442
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Life Enrichment Assistant
AMICA MATURE LIFESTYLES INC.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 05 Sep 2017

LIFE ENRICHMENT ASSISTANT. Amica at Stoney Creek. (Full Time Contract). Amica Mature Lifestyles offers retirement living options and care services to 3600 seniors in Ontario, Albe...

Package Handler- Warehouse
FedEx Ground
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 05 Sep 2017

Auto req ID. 167594BR. Job Description. FedEx Ground specializes in cost effective small package shipping, offering dependable business to business delivery and convenient resident...

framer-carpenter
Turkstra Modular Builders Inc
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 05 Sep 2017

Languages. English. Education. No degree, certificate or diploma. Major Work Area. Construction. Experience. 1 to less than 7 months. Work Setting. Industrial. Specific Skills. Fi...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock