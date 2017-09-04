Categorized | FP, FP Photos

ClubWest online

Posted on 04 September 2017. Tags: , , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
11°
light rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 1m/s WNW
H 11 • L 11
15°
Thu
15°
Fri
15°
Sat
18°
Sun
19°
Mon

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    01
    Sep
    2017
    Sat
    30
    Sep
    2017

    Smithville Legion Br. 393 – SEP. 2017 Events

    Smithville Legion Br. 393
  • Wed
    06
    Sep
    2017

    Prime Time: 55+

    11:30 AM-1:30 PMSt. Anns Community Church, 5425 Reg. Road 69 St. Anns
  • Wed
    06
    Sep
    2017

    Book Club for Adults

    3 - 4 PMSmithville Branch of West Lincoln Public Library
  • Thu
    07
    Sep
    2017

    Rose Cottage Visiting Volunteers Drop In Program

    1:30 - 3 PMMountainvew Church 290 Main St. E. Grimsby
For all Community Events, click here

July/August ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 442
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Life Enrichment Assistant
AMICA MATURE LIFESTYLES INC.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 05 Sep 2017

LIFE ENRICHMENT ASSISTANT. Amica at Stoney Creek. (Full Time Contract). Amica Mature Lifestyles offers retirement living options and care services to 3600 seniors in Ontario, Albe...

Package Handler- Warehouse
FedEx Ground
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 05 Sep 2017

Auto req ID. 167594BR. Job Description. FedEx Ground specializes in cost effective small package shipping, offering dependable business to business delivery and convenient resident...

framer-carpenter
Turkstra Modular Builders Inc
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 05 Sep 2017

Languages. English. Education. No degree, certificate or diploma. Major Work Area. Construction. Experience. 1 to less than 7 months. Work Setting. Industrial. Specific Skills. Fi...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock