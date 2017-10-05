Categorized | Breaking News

Vintage Inns acquires Inn on The Twenty

Posted on 05 October 2017. Tags: , , ,

By Mike Williscraft
NewsNow
The business anchor of Main Street Jordan – Inn on The Twenty – has been sold.
Vintage Inns, which operates many of the finest facilities in the province including Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Prince of Wales, Queen’s Landing and Pillar and Post, is now the owner.
The sale price was not disclosed.
Len Pennachetti said Tuesday, just after the sale closed, that he is very happy with the fit Vintage Inns will bring to the community and he stressed, he and his winery operation, Cave Springs Cellars, aren’t going anywhere.
“Vintage Inns has acquired all the real estate we had in Jordan including the winery building. We have leased it back for a very long term, so we’re planning on sticking around for a very long time,” said Pennachetti.
The sale also included the Jordan House.
Noting that the whole process took more than a year, Pennachetti said a great deal of thought went into the sale.
“It was not simple. We wanted to look for the right partner, a good fit, and we’re confident we’re making the right choice,” he said.
A big part of the care involved in the sale was the future of the operation’s 150 full- and part-time employees.
“That was a big consideration for us,” said Pennachetti.
The inn and restaurant were trail blazers coming into a wine industry which has evolved rapidly. The Inn on The Twenty opened in 1993 it was the first winery restaurant in Canada.
“The whole thing was to support the winery business, but it became equal in size and demanded a lot of time,” said Pennachetti, noting when he bought the Main Street building he had to figure out how to fill its 80,000 sq. ft. of space.
“The business grew organically. We were happy to invest in it and it worked out well for us.”
As for the new owner, he said Vintage Inns’, presence assures a bright future for the operation and downtown Jordan.
“We have known and worked with these people for many years through the board of directors of Ontario’s Finest Inns of which my wife Helen was the chair for many years, and we have supplied wine to them as well,” said Pennachetti.
“We are very aware of their overall strategic plan and we know the ownership group. They recognize having the winery as part of the inn is the secret sauce here. It’s unique. Based on their track record, Vintage Inns is a great fit.”

About Catherine Bratton

View all posts by Catherine Bratton

West Niagara Weather
18°
light intensity shower rain
humidity: 82%
wind: 2m/s N
H 19 • L 18
15°
Sun
14°
Mon
7°
Tue
13°
Wed
15°
Thu

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    08
    Sep
    2017
    Fri
    29
    Dec
    2017

    Catch The Ace

    Royal Canadian Legion Beamsville Branch 612
  • Tue
    26
    Sep
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Walking with Grief

    10 - 11 AMMcNally House
  • Wed
    27
    Sep
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Being Present in Our Grief

    2 - 3:30 PMMcNally House
  • Fri
    20
    Oct
    2017

    Octoberfest Dinner

    6:00 pmLivingston Activity Centre , 18 Livingston Ave. Grimsby
For all Community Events, click here

September/October ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 551
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Sales Representative-Immediate Hiring
Kognitive Marketing
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 14 Oct 2017

Job Description. FULL TIME PART TIME SALES ASSOCIATE. Kognitive Marketing is expanding quickly, and we're looking for motivated individuals like you to come on board with us. Abou...

Industrial Warehouse Receiver (Warehouse Receiver)
Radwell International, Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 14 Oct 2017

Job Description. Do you have great computer skills, good technical aptitude, and an interest in working with a global leader in the industrial automation industry. Radwell Interna...

Marketing
Eagle Eye Inc
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 14 Oct 2017

Job Description. Are you looking for a place of work where you're offered lots of support and encouragement from an out going and dynamic team. Have you had enough of sitting at a...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock