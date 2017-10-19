Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition October 19 2017

Posted on 19 October 2017. Tags: , , , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
16°
broken clouds
humidity: 82%
wind: 3m/s S
H 22 • L 19
17°
Mon
17°
Tue
11°
Wed
7°
Thu
6°
Fri

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    08
    Sep
    2017
    Fri
    29
    Dec
    2017

    Catch The Ace

    Royal Canadian Legion Beamsville Branch 612
  • Tue
    26
    Sep
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Walking with Grief

    10 - 11 AMMcNally House
  • Wed
    27
    Sep
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Being Present in Our Grief

    2 - 3:30 PMMcNally House
  • Sat
    28
    Oct
    2017

    Craft Show

    Mountainview Chxristian Reformed Church
For all Community Events, click here

September/October ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 505
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Customer Services - Management Opportunities
Phoenix Intl Inc
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 22 Oct 2017

Job Description. Want more responsibility in Customer Service than answering phones and making copies.. Who we are. Phoenix Intl is an innovative company we value and thrive on ne...

Entry Level – 8 POSITIONS – FILLING IMMEDIATELY
Phoenix Intl Inc
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 22 Oct 2017

Job Description. Degree..No Experience. Experience.. No Degree. We are expanding and are looking for 8 individuals for entry level in all aspects of our business such as. ENTRY LE...

Media Sales Executive
Best Version Media
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 22 Oct 2017

Job Description. Join one of the Fastest Growing, Private, Media Companies in Canada. Best Version Media (BVM) is looking nationwide for entrepreneurs and professionals who desire...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock