This band of merry volunteers has put in a great deal of time to keep the Grimsby Gateway tourism kiosk going.

(L to R) Brian Purdy, Ross London, Bruce Timms and Jack Watt have formed the core of volunteers who serve at the information desk, but give full credit for keeping the dream alive to Bruce Manion, who has retired from the operation. They are now seeking volunteers to support the tourism marketing cause.

Williscraft photo