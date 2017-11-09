GBF donation a long time coming

Countless nights going back more than 20 years, Bill and Doreen Wychopen were regulars at Grimsby Council meetings.

Their interest, navigating a piece of land in rural Grimsby through the planning process to allow for residential development. Eventually that happened, the land was subdivided and parcels sold off.

In memory of her late husband Bill, Doreen has donated $10,000 to Grimsby Benevolent Fund to aid in their work for the community.

“We are very fortunate and I wanted to do something for those in the community who need it,” said Doreen.

**********

On hand for the $10,000 donation (L to R) GBF general manager Marion Thorp, Doreen’s grandson Dave Sharpe, Doreen Wychopen, grandson-in-law Stu Thorp, GBF executive director Stacy Elia, Doreen’s daughter Donna Latchford and Vivian Thorp, Doreen’s great grandaughter, grandaughter of Marion and Donna.

Williscraft – Photo