Categorized | FP, FP Photos

GAMRU auction

Posted on 12 November 2017. Tags: , , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-2°
broken clouds
humidity: 74%
wind: 2m/s N
H 4 • L 1
2°
Sat
10°
Sun
0°
Mon
3°
Tue
7°
Wed

GO Transit/Metrolinx presentation

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sat
    18
    Nov
    2017

    12th Annual Elcho Christmas Bazaar

    10 AM - 3 PMElcho United Church, 6432 Elcho Rd, Wellandport
  • Sat
    18
    Nov
    2017

    7th Annual Trivia Night

    7:00 pmSt. Albans Church Parish Hall, 4341 Ontario St. Beamsville
  • Sat
    18
    Nov
    2017

    Holly Lane Bazaar

    9 AM - 1 PMSt. Andrew's Anglican Church Hall, 154 Main St. W., Grimsby
  • Mon
    20
    Nov
    2017

    Living With Breast Cancer

    7 - 9 PMSt. Andrew's Anglican Church, 7 St. Andrew's Ave. Grimsby
For all Community Events, click here

November/December ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 571
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Onsite Service Specialist
Norstar Windows and Doors Ltd
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 17 Nov 2017

Onsite Service Specialist. Norstar Windows and Doors Ltd. Norstar Windows & Doors was established in 1993 and has quickly grown to become a leader in Aluminum Windows, Doors, Balco...

CSR - Customer Service Representative
Phoenix International
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 17 Nov 2017

Job Description If you love working with people, and you want to well round yourself in a business setting, then this may be a good fit. We want talented and hardworking individual...

Inside Sales (1-2 years Sales Experience)
Radwell International, Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 17 Nov 2017

Job Description Are you looking to move from Retail Sales and Customer Service. Then we have an opportunity for you. Our Inside Sales Representatives and Bilingual (French) Sales R...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock