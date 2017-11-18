Grimsby firefighters launch annual food drive

With 90 families already registering for Grimsby Benevolent Fund’s Christmas Hamper Program, executive director Stacy Elia knows a busy holiday season lies ahead.

At the launch of the Grimsby Firefighters Association Food Drive last week, Elia said their numbers are skyrocketing.

“Normally we might see 1-2 homeless families come in per month. Lately it has been 3-4 per week,” said Elia, noting GBF is buying $20,000-$25,000 in food monthly to service need.

Donations can be dropped at GBF directly, or they can be picked up by firefighters along the Dec. 2 Grimsby Santa Claus Parade route. Donations will be sorted at Trinity United Church Dec. 14, with hampers going out on Saturday, Dec. 16.

To volunteer for sorting or packing hampers (Dec. 15) just show up at Trinity.

“If you can deliver, just come to Trinity United at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16,” said Elia.

On hand for the launch of Grimsby Firefighters Association’s annual food drive in support of Grimsby Benevolent Fund were (L to R) GBF program development manager Ashley Miller, firefighter Jeff Dancer, GBF executive director Stacy Elia, firefighter Jim Bergshoeff, food drive volunteer Bruce Bond and GBF board president Jamie Stevens.

Wiliscraft – Photo