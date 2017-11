Corey Keeble, centre, curator emeritus at the Royal Ontario Museum gave an entertaining and informative “Surprises from the ROM” presentation at the Grimsby Museum’s 25th annual fundraising dinner at Casablanca Winery Inn Nov. 4. Also on hand were museum board members (L to R) Mary Volk, Marg Bowman, Keeble, Shirley Martin and Anita Hurst.

