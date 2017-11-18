Santa prepared for Smithville appearance

Categorized | News

The 27th Annual Smithville Christmas in the Village Santa Claus Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 starting at 2 pm.

This year’s theme is “The North Pole”.

The parade begins at the Community Centre (arena) and proceeds along Hwy. 20 (West St) to Griffin Street North. The parade turns right at the stop light, proceeding along Canborough Street, past the town hall and ending at the intersection of Canborough and Townline Road. Road closures for the parade will begin at 1:15 pm.

“There are alot of activitied planned for parade day,” said Willis.

Smithville United Church will have Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. The West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce will be collecting Toonies for Toys along the route; St. Martin’s Elementary will be collecting new socks and slippers for Community Care, and; the West Lincoln Fire Department will be collecting non-perishable food items along the route, too.

Stanpac once again be providing hot chocolate at the beginning of the parade and Niagara Palletts will be handing out cookies.

Curbside Fries and the Hot Dog cart at the CIBC parking lot will both be open for business with a portion of the day’s proceeds going to West Lincoln Community Care.

Willow Tree Studios in Smithville will be offering personalized decorations with proceeds to Community Care. True Men’s Barbershop will have hot apple cider available during the parade and the Smithville Masonic Lodge will be having an Open House from Noon-4 p.m..

After the parade, drop by The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 393 and warm up with some chili.

For more information, call Dave Willis, 905-957-7577.

