Mother Nature, Santa smile on Smithville

For all the photos and details on the Smithville Santa Claus Parade, click here to view our online edition.

Rain held off to allow participants and parade-goers alike to enjoy the Smithville Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.

“The day started with breakfast with Santa, at the Smithville United Church. One hundred and fifty folks enjoyed breakfast, donating $324 to Community Care. About 60 children sat on Santa’s lap and told him of their wishes. The craft, bake and Christmas pudding sale at St. Luke’s Church went well,” said parade chair Dave Willis.

“The theme for the 2017 Christmas parade was “The North Pole ” and boasted 71 entries.

The Stanpac milk truck led the parade and gave out 127 Gallons (480 litres) of free hot chocolate – approximately 1,920 cups. Another “treat” was from Niagara Pallets who passed out cookies.”

The parade took about one hour to pass any given point.

“If you missed the parade or didn’t see it because you were participating, go to the Smithville Library and ask for the DVD slide presentation,” added Willis.

(L to R) Callan Tardif and Maelle Tardif, Alice Gartenburg, Ethan Tardif, Rebecca Tardif and Sarah Gartenburg used some hot chocolate, courtesy of Grimsby Kinsmen Club and Stanpac.

