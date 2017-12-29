Truck fire causes QE closure

A transport truck fire on the Fort Erie bound lane of the QEW just west of Bartlett Road in Grimsby has caused a closure of the highway virtually all day.

Emergency services got calls at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

The cab of the transport was completely destroyed.

The driver was not hurt as he was able to escape the cab without injury.

Police say the QEW closure is expected to be in place into the evening.

The 6,000 lbs of plastic bottles in the transport trailer were headed for recycling, said police.