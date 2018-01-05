Categorized | Breaking News

Lincoln offers tips to keep water lines from freezing

Posted on 05 January 2018. Tags: , , , ,

The Town of Lincoln is advising residents to take precautions during this extreme cold to prevent frozen water lines at home.

Underground utilities such as water lines are at risk to freeze during extreme cold events. While most water lines are buried deep enough below the frost line, this type of cold weather can cause the frost line to move deeper underground, thereby putting water lines as risk.

There are some simple measures residents can take to prepare:

• If you have had issues with your water meter freezing in the past, please make sure heat is able to circulate around it (e.g., those located in fruit cellars)
• Insulate water lines inside the home with pipe sleeves, especially in unheated areas like crawl spaces, basements, attics and storage rooms. If water lines are in cupboards or closets, open the cupboard or closet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the water line.
• If possible, set the thermostat to at least 12°C (55°F) and leave the furnace on, even at night and when not at home
• Disconnect, drain and shut off all outdoor hoses and faucets
Frozen water lines can leave a home without running water for days. Town of Lincoln Fire Rescue & Emergency Services encourages residents to have 72-hour emergency preparedness kits available, including enough bottled water and supplies for everyone in the home.

Residents who experience frozen water lines are asked to call 905-563-2799 ext. 234 during business hours (Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) or the after-hours emergency number at 905-641-0971.

About Catherine Bratton

View all posts by Catherine Bratton

West Niagara Weather
-18°
light snow
humidity: 54%
wind: 7m/s NW
H -15 • L -15
-16°
Sat
-8°
Sun
1°
Mon
0°
Tue

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 8)

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    01
    Dec
    2017
    Sun
    14
    Jan
    2018

    Kintusgi: the Contemplative Art of Bruno Capolongo

    Grimsby Public Library
  • Thu
    07
    Dec
    2017
    Fri
    09
    Feb
    2018

    Grimsby’s 13th Annual Heritage Art Competition

    Grimsby Public Art Gallery
  • Fri
    08
    Dec
    2017
    Thu
    01
    Mar
    2018

    Fill Your Frame Art Challenge!

    Grimsby Public Library
  • Mon
    15
    Jan
    2018

    Living With Breast Cancer

    7 - 9 PMSt. Andrew's Anglican Church, 7 St. Andrew's Ave. Grimsby
For all Community Events, click here

November/December ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 465
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Sales and Marketing Assistant
Saint-Gobain Abrasives
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 05 Jan 2018

This full time position is responsible for the full range ofadministrative duties required tosupport 3 Regional Sales Managers in Canada, the Manager of Industrial Distribution and...

Sales Account Executive
Best Version Media
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 05 Jan 2018

Job Description. Join one of the Fastest Growing, Private, Media Companies in Canada. Best Version Media (BVM) is looking nationwide for entrepreneurs and professionals who desire...

Production Associate in Grimsby Area
Manpower
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 05 Jan 2018

Manpower has an exciting manufacturing opportunity for our client in the Grimsby area. If you are looking for full time stable work this may be the perfect opportunity for you. Thi...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock