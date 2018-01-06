Beamsville Lions pull winning 50/50 ticket

Hermina Klein was the was the beneficiary of a little Christmas luck when Lincoln Deputy Mayor J.D. Pachereva drew the winning ticket for the Beamsville and District Lions 50/50 raffle last month.

With just over $4,700 on the line, Pachereva drew the Lucky Ticket Number 1057.

Klein was called immediately and she and her husband arrived at the Lions Christmas Tree lot beside Lincoln Flooring on Ontario Street within minutes.

Lions president Gord Gerrie said that the Lions’ share of the raffle, approximately, $4,200, will help fund the various charities the Lions support throughout the year including Beamsville Scouting and guide dog training.

As well, the funds will boost two newer endeavours of the club: the annual Soapbox Derby, (www.lincolnsoapbox.ca), scheduled for Saturday Aug. 11, 2018 and the new Memorial Forest and Trail.

In total, the Lions support over 30 different youth endeavours each year

“We would also like to thanks all those who purchased Christmas trees at our Ontario Street lot this year,” said Gerrie.

“And, if you are thinking you would like to know more about Lions, call me at 905-650-1420.”