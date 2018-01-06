New Year arrival

Valencia Irene Oxner made her grand entrance into the world as the New Years Baby at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1 at 2:55 a.m. Proud first-time parents are Dave and Tracy Oxner of St. Catharines. “Dave named her 10 years ago when we were in Valencia (Italy). He said one day we would have a baby named Valencia,” said Tracy. The baby’s middle name comes from Dave’s late aunt, whose quilt (in background) kept mom and little one warm their first night. The family was presented with a gift pack by Barb Jackson of West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary comprised of a birth certificate holder and a pink bear.

