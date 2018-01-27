Super school to be built at Durham & Hwy.8

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Niagara West’s new $41 million super high school will be built at Durham Road and Hwy. 8 – the District School Board of Niagara has announced.

While the site was announced as a 20-acre parcel at 4670 Durham Road it would be more widely recognized as the Ridgeview Fruit and Garden Market. The property will have accesses to both Durham and Hwy. 8.

The property is located near the border in the Town of Lincoln, just outside of the urban boundary. The decision will be ratified at the Jan. 23 board meeting. The land deal is expected to close in April.

“We are very pleased to have found property located centrally to the majority of the student population to be served by the new school,” said Dale Robinson, DSBN Chair.

“From the outset of this process, we felt it important to find a location below the escarpment to maximize accessibility.”

While officials and taxpayers in West Lincoln decried the possibility of a location below the escarpment due to transportation time issues, many below the escarpment are not a whole lot happier due to other matters the site location creates. …

