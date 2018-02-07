Categorized | FP, News

Rotary @ Noon event support Nelles Manor

Posted on 07 February 2018. Tags: , , , ,

Grimsby’s Rotary @ Noon hosted its 13th annual Mayor’s Gala Saturday night with Nelles Manor Museum as the charity of choice.

The manor, located at 126 Main St. W. was built from 1788-1798 by Col. Robert Nelles.

Barry and Linda Coutts, made the home their life’s work, donating as a museum about two years ago.

“It was a real honour to have the Nelles Manor Museum chosen as the charity of choice this year and we are very appreciative to the organizers for choosing us,” said Linda.

Habitat Niagara’s COO Keith Gowans addresses the crowd Saturday night. Photo courtesy Bryan Macaulay

The event, held at the Casablanca Winery Inn, was its 13th year rendition.

With an extensive silent auction, top flight dinner and black tie atmosphere, it has become a key event on the social calendar.

**********

Featured Photo:

Linda Coutts, who, along with husband Barry, donated their home to become Nelles Manor Museum, thanked those in attendance at the Mayor’s Gala. The manor was the charity of choice this year for the Rotary at Noon event. Rotary’s Brian Glynn is in the background. Photo courtesy Bryan Macaulay.

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-10°
few clouds
humidity: 84%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H -12 • L -13
-6°
Thu
-7°
Fri
-1°
Sat
-2°
Sun

January/February now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 13)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 578
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Sales Support
Radwell International Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 07 Feb 2018

Radwell International is a global leader in industrial automation. We buy, sell and repair industrial automation. Our growing Canadian Branch has an immediate full time opening for...

Electrician $39.70-45.97 / HR
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) (Cambridg
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 07 Feb 2018

We're now recruiting for multiple roles for the new year at our Cambridge and Woodstock Facility. Interested in working for one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. We're an exciting, di...

Flatbed Laser Operator / Programmer
Jayne Industries
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 07 Feb 2018

Job Summary. Experience operating Laser Cutters. Trumpf lasers preferred. Experience with AutoCAD or SigmaNEST would be an asset. Ability to use common measurement tools vernier, m...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock