Rotary @ Noon event support Nelles Manor

Grimsby’s Rotary @ Noon hosted its 13th annual Mayor’s Gala Saturday night with Nelles Manor Museum as the charity of choice.

The manor, located at 126 Main St. W. was built from 1788-1798 by Col. Robert Nelles.

Barry and Linda Coutts, made the home their life’s work, donating as a museum about two years ago.

“It was a real honour to have the Nelles Manor Museum chosen as the charity of choice this year and we are very appreciative to the organizers for choosing us,” said Linda.

The event, held at the Casablanca Winery Inn, was its 13th year rendition.

With an extensive silent auction, top flight dinner and black tie atmosphere, it has become a key event on the social calendar.

Featured Photo:

Linda Coutts, who, along with husband Barry, donated their home to become Nelles Manor Museum, thanked those in attendance at the Mayor’s Gala. The manor was the charity of choice this year for the Rotary at Noon event. Rotary’s Brian Glynn is in the background. Photo courtesy Bryan Macaulay.