Coldest Night returns to Grimsby Feb. 24

The Coldest Night of the Year Walk returns to Grimsby on Feb. 24.

This is the third time the YWCA Niagara Region will be hosting this family-friendly winter fundraising walk for Grimsby, West Lincoln, and Lincoln’s homeless, hungry and hurting.

With taking on the Grimsby Affordable Housing Partnership in 2014, as well as Lincoln Association for Affordable Housing in 2016, the YW has continuously expanded its services and now runs more transitional housing units in West

Niagara than in any

other community.

To better reflect the scope of the YW’s work, the name of the programs run in West Niagara have been changed to West Niagara Affordable Housing, formerly Grimsby Affordable Housing Partnership (GAHP).

Walkers from all three communities are welcome to join this year’s walk. The fundraising goal is $65,000. The event is sponsored by Phelps Homes.

This year, the event begins and ends at Grimsby Secondary School, 5 Boulton Ave. Walkers will register and turn in the results of their fundraising efforts at 4 p.m. Geared up in their Coldest Night of the Year toques, participants will set off at 5 p.m. to walk a 2km, 5km or 10km route, and will warm up with toasty drinks and chili during the “Chilly” Cook-Off after the event.

For more information, call Arienne Good, 905-988-3528, ext. 3247.

