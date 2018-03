Coldest Night of the Year volunteer and Niagara West Affordable Housing board member John Van Wely, right, tells volunteer

Jim Howden where to go…his post to direct parking traffic at Grimsby Secondary School as participants flowed in Saturday.

For more information on the successful event, please turn to Page 9.

Williscraft – Photo

For the full article and/or to view our full March 1 edition, click here.