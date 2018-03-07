Man arrested in Beamsville following a foot pursuit

A Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday (March 7)morning after a foot pursuit in a Beamsville neighbourhood.

About 7:15 am, 8 District – Grimsby uniform officers responded to the area of Alexandra Avenue and Dennis Avenue in Beamsville. Officers were there for a report of a theft of a vehicle which had just occurred.

Responding officers were also advised that a break and enter and an assault had also taken place in the same area within minutes of each other.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away after the driver lost control and eventually crashed into a house causing structural damage.

The suspect fled on foot as patrol officers, detectives and a K9 team responded to the area and quickly set up a perimeter.

A plainclothes detective located the suspect in the area of Northgate Crescent and Hilary Bald Park. The suspect was arrested without incident.

The two victims of the assaults suffered minor and serious injuries. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Damage to the house is estimated to be $50,000.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated to be $3,000.

An 18-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with the alleged offences of:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Remain (Criminal Code)

Robbery

Uttering Threats

Break Enter and Commit

Assault with a Weapon

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

The man was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on Thursday, March 8th, 2018.

NRP Detectives are continuing this investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact 8 District at 905 688 4111 extension 5400.