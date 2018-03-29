Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition March 29 2018

Posted on 29 March 2018. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
5°
broken clouds
humidity: 41%
wind: 5m/s NW
H 3 • L 3
6°
Sat
6°
Sun
5°
Mon
4°
Tue

March/April now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 19)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 391
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Attention: Nanny Needed for 2 Children
Care.com
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 30 Mar 2018

Hello, we are searching for a responsible, reliable and energetic nanny with a few years experience who can help us with 2 children. Please send me a message if you are interested....

Responsible Senior Care Provider Wanted
Care.com
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 30 Mar 2018

We are in urgent need of a senior care provider in Grimsby L3M who is reliable and trustworthy. It would be nice if you have a few years of experience and references. Looking for s...

Project Manager - Grimsby
Robert Half International Inc
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 30 Mar 2018

Domaine d'embauche. Technologies et TI. Description Our client in Grimsby is currently recruiting for a Project Manager to join their rapidly expanding PMO. The Project Manager wi...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock