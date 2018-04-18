Categorized | FP, Hat Trick Hockey

Hat Trick winner

Posted on 18 April 2018. Tags: , , ,

Phil Lowry is one happy guy after taking newnow’s Hat Trick Hockey contest’s Grand Prize last week.

Lowry opted to take the $1,500 cash payout over the playoff trip for 2.

The prize is sponsored by Grimsby Hyundai.

Mario Bruno, left, general manager of Grimsby Hyundai made the presentation at his east Grimsby dealership. For the first time in more than 20 years of Hat Trick, Lowry won wire-to-wire.

“Someone usually gets hurt or just doesn’t come through. I kept waiting, but nothing like that happened,” said Lowry.

Williscraft – Photo

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
1°
overcast clouds
humidity: 100%
wind: 4m/s NNW
7°
Fri
10°
Sat
10°
Sun
13°
Mon

March/April now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – FINAL results (Week 22)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 286
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Application Manager
Robert Half International Inc
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 18 Apr 2018

Are you looking for a job as Application Manager ? Currently we are searching for a Application Manager in Grimsby to work for Robert Half International Inc. Being a Application Manager for Robert Half International Inc you will be in charge of...

Sr. Buyer
Robert Half International Inc
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 18 Apr 2018

Apply as a Sr. Buyer in Grimsby. Robert Half International Inc is looking for a Sr. Buyer . Your duties will be ...

Customer Service Representative
Robert Half International Inc
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 18 Apr 2018

For Robert Half International Inc we are looking to quickly hire a Customer Service Representative in Stoney Creek. As a Customer Service Representative you duties will be also to ....

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock