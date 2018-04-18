Hat Trick winner

Phil Lowry is one happy guy after taking newnow’s Hat Trick Hockey contest’s Grand Prize last week.

Lowry opted to take the $1,500 cash payout over the playoff trip for 2.

The prize is sponsored by Grimsby Hyundai.

Mario Bruno, left, general manager of Grimsby Hyundai made the presentation at his east Grimsby dealership. For the first time in more than 20 years of Hat Trick, Lowry won wire-to-wire.

“Someone usually gets hurt or just doesn’t come through. I kept waiting, but nothing like that happened,” said Lowry.

