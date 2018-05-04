Royally good time!

Royal protocol calls for hats for all formal occasions and members of the Albright Gardens Friendship Centre in Beamsville were dressed in high style for a ‘royal’ baby shower held April 19 in anticipation of the soon-to-arrive royal baby, Prince Louis, and third child of Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Louis arrived April 23. The baby gifts and a financial donation from the group will go to the Niagara Life Centre in St. Catharines.

From left are: Carol Cummings, Clare Minarcik, Dyane Matthews, Brenda Otawa, Cheryl Cranley and Doreen Stokes.

McDonald – Photo