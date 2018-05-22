Categorized | FP, News

Many “must see” opportunities on 2018 Grimsby House Tour

Anyone who has driven along Main Street West in Grimsby will undoubtedly have noticed the Nelles Fitch House perched on a southside lot right across from Grimsby Museum.

Since its construction in 1787, the home at 125 Main St. W. has seen it all, including the War of 1812, during which the building was used as an officers’ quarters.

Of late, for many years, the home was owned by Jack and Wendy Watt. Its current owners Mike and Willie Steele, who moved in 10 years ago, have “tried to take the restoration to the next level.”

“At one time this was split into six apartments. The backyard was all paved for parking for tenants,” noted Mike.

“It has been a great deal of work, but we’ve loved every minute of it.”

When taking on the heritage home, Mike noted he had to become a plumber, electrician and carpenter all at once.

“We were tired of Toronto and all the hi-rise and we loved this community right away,” noted Mike. “This is the opposite.”

Six homes have been chosen for the 20th Grimsby House Tour, which runs Saturday May 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This is one of them.

Tickets are $25pp, with box lunches available for $10. To book tickets, call Grimsby Archives at 905-309-0796. This event usually sells out, so do not wait.

Mike noted there will be costumed re-enactors on hand, muskets included, to create a little atmosphere at his home.

**********

Mike and Willie Steele have been trying to take their restoration to “the next level” with the Nelles Fitch House.
Williscraft – Photo

