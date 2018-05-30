Categorized | News

Witts come through for West Lincoln, again

When West Lincoln needs something, time and time again, Stanpac comes through.

Such was the case last Friday when Stanpac, aka the Witt Family, made a $500,000 donation to the MURS project official.

“As the largest employer in the Township of West Lincoln, it gives us great pleasure to contribute $500,000 to support the construction of the new community recreation centre. The new facility is a great fit for Stanpac, and will help further advance the community as family-oriented and a desirable place to live, work and play,” said Matt Witt.

Campaign chair Chris Freure said the donation is huge.

“Together…a vibrant tomorrow Capital Campaign is off to a quick start with 43 per cent of its goal committed in the first few months. The campaign will wrap up by the end of the year.”

The Witt Family made their $500,000 donation to the West Lincoln MURS project official last week. (L to R) Steve and Matt Witt with MURS campaign team chair Chris Freure, and Andrew and Lynn Witt were on hand for the presentation.

