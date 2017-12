Leif and Clara play games with their mother Meg Grimsmo, who is all dressed up as a tour guide for Nelles Manor’s Victorian-style Christmas.

The manor is open Dec. 27-29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children (aged 3-14 years), $30 for a family.

Family fun day events include tours, kids crafts, refreshments, door prize draws and old-fashioned family games. Canned goods for GBF are welcomed.